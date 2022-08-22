News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police hunt for wanted man in burglary investigation

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:23 AM August 22, 2022
Police are looking to trace Nicholas Doy

Police are looking to trace Nicholas Doy - Credit: Essex Police

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary investigation.

Nicholas Doy, 37, is from Colchester but has connections to Braintree.

He is described as a white man, with dark hair and facial hair, and is of a slim build.

Essex Police are appealing for the public's help to locate the man.

Anyone who has seen Doy or has any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 42EY/1168/22.

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

George and son Freddie Gittus pig farm in Brandon PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
North Essex Heritage Director David Balcombe, Will Quince MP and Tony Calladine and Domenico d’Alessandro

Heritage

Victorian water tower set to become restaurant

Dolly Carter

person