Police hunt for wanted man in burglary investigation

Police are looking to trace Nicholas Doy - Credit: Essex Police

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary investigation.

Nicholas Doy, 37, is from Colchester but has connections to Braintree.

He is described as a white man, with dark hair and facial hair, and is of a slim build.

Essex Police are appealing for the public's help to locate the man.

Anyone who has seen Doy or has any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 42EY/1168/22.