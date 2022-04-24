Police investigate reports of youths killing ducklings

Essex Police are investigating reports that a group of youths were killing ducklings in Halstead on April 13 - Credit: Essex Police

Police are investigating reports of a group of youths killing ducklings in Halstead.

The force received a call at around 3.20pm on April 13 reporting a video showing a group of young people killing the creatures. The group are described as being between 11 and 15 years old.

Essex police have since carried out patrols in the area.

They would like anyone who saw anything or who has CCTV, dashcam footage, or doorbell footage to contact them quoting police incident 725 of April 13.