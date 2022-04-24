News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police investigate reports of youths killing ducklings

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:02 PM April 24, 2022
Essex Police are investigating reports that a group of youths were killing ducklings in Halstead on April 13

Police are investigating reports of a group of youths killing ducklings in Halstead. 

The force received a call at around 3.20pm on April 13 reporting a video showing a group of young people killing the creatures. The group are described as being between 11 and 15 years old. 

Essex police have since carried out patrols in the area.

They would like anyone who saw anything or who has CCTV, dashcam footage, or doorbell footage to contact them quoting police incident 725 of April 13. 

