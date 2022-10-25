Former police officer called in sick before going to Newmarket Racecourse

A former police officer who reported in sick before attending an event at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk would have been sacked if she had not already quit the force.

A misconduct panel has ruled former PC Kira Wealls, who worked for Essex Police, committed gross misconduct on Friday, June 24 this year.

The hearing was told Ms Wealls was due to be working a late shift in the evening, but called in sick.

That day she attended Newmarket Racecourse, where she was involved in an altercation with other members of the public.

The incident was reported to Essex Police, with an investigation launched by the force's Professional Standards Department.

The misconduct hearing held at Essex Police headquarters in Chelmsford, which was chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, found Ms Wealls had breached standards of discreditable conduct.

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington - Credit: Gary Kenton

She would have been dismissed had she not already resigned in July, the hearing ruled.

Chief Constable Harrington said: "When a member of Essex Police needs to report sick because they are unwell there is rightly trust and understanding that they will use this period to get well to return to duty.

"Ms Wealls abused this trust and attended a social event with friends. Essex Police will support staff who are ill, but we will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the force and brings the hard work of the many into disrepute."