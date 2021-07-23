Clacton PC fired for road rage incident

Published: 6:55 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 6:57 PM July 23, 2021

Clacton police constable Jonathan Miles was dismissed from Essex Police following a misconduct hearing - Credit: Archant

An Essex Police officer has been fired and found to have committed gross misconduct following a road rage incident in 2019.

PC Jonathan Miles, who was based in Clacton, was out in Colchester on April 15 2019 while off-duty and has been accused of instigating an incident in the town.

It is claimed that Mr Mills was following another car around a roundabout.

He then became aggressive and abusive to the driver of this car and their passengers.

A complaint made to Essex Police alleged his actions breached the Policing Standards of Professional Behaviour under authority, respect, and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

You may also want to watch:

In an Essex Police misconduct hearing held at Chelmsford Civic Centre between July 19 and 23, a panel chaired by independent legally qualified Alex Robson found the allegations were proven.

As a result Mr Miles was dismissed without notice.

Assistant chief constable Andy Prophet said: “We expect all officers and staff to maintain the highest possible standards of conduct regardless of whether they are off duty.

Assistant chief constable, Andy Prophet - Credit: Essex Police

“We police with the consent of the public so it’s essential we all behave in a respectful and courteous way, whether as part of our work keeping the public safe or in our day-to-day lives.

“Every day our officers find themselves in challenging situations and it’s vital they keep their cool and do not lose their temper to ensure they are making rational decisions.

“I would expect no different when they’re off duty.

“PC Jonathan Miles’ behaviour fell well below the standards we demand”.

Last month, an Essex officer was also dismissed by the police service after being charged with drink driving.

Detective sergeant Philip Greaves plead guilty at Colchester Magistrates’ Court earlier this year following calls from a concerned member of the public.

At the subsequent gross misconduct hearing, the panel heard that Det Sgt Greaves had been stopped in a supermarket car park on July 8, 2020.

This was following his car hitting the kerb repeatedly and, when officers breathalysed the off-duty officer, they found that he was over the drink drive limit and he was immediately arrested and suspended.

You can make a complaint or compliment about Essex Police here essex.police.uk/fo/feedback/tc/thanks-and-complaints/make-complaint.