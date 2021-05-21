News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Essex Police welcomes new officers to force at passing out parade

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:05 PM May 21, 2021   
Essex Police's passing out parade took place on a wet and windy day in Chelmsford

Essex Police welcomed 37 new officers at the force's passing out parade in Chelmsford on Friday - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police welcomed 37 new officers to the force on Friday and the new recruits had to brave the elements at a wet and windy passing out ceremony. 

The intake of 22 men and 15 women joined Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, police fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst, and Denise Rossiter, chief executive of the Essex Chambers of Commerce at a Covid-secure ceremony at the force's Chelmsford headquarters.

Officer numbers for the force are set to exceed 3,500 by March 2022.

In his speech, CC Harrington told the officers they were joining the Essex Police family at an unprecedented time.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome 37 new officers to our growing number of brave men and women protecting and serving Essex.

Essex Police's passing out parade

The new recruits march at the ceremony in Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police

“By continuing to invest in the teams and officers that investigate the offences which cause the greatest harm, such as domestic abuse, we will be able to support victims, protect vulnerable people, and tackle violent crime.

“I am committed to being an inclusive force, which welcomes people from all walks of life, with all backgrounds bringing the widest range of experiences and perspectives as long as they meet the highest values and ethics that all of us and the public hold so dear."

CC Harrington added that the force has generated more than 2,000 applications, with around 14% from people from ethnic minority backgrounds, since the launch of its #FitTheBill campaign in September last year. 

Essex Police
Chelmsford News

