48-year-old wanted man from Colchester has links to Suffolk

Patrick Galligan, 48, is wanted by Essex Police in connection with a failure to appear in court. - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police want to speak to a 48-year-old man in connection with a failure to appear at court.

Patrick Galligan has links to the Greenstead area of Colchester as well as Suffolk and Milton Keynes.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and bald.

He speaks with an Irish accent.

Essex Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 101 immediately.

People can also report a sighting anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

