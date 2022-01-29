News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
48-year-old wanted man from Colchester has links to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:29 AM January 29, 2022
Patrick Galligan, 48, is wanted by Essex Police in connection with a failure to appear in court.

Essex Police want to speak to a 48-year-old man in connection with a failure to appear at court.

Patrick Galligan has links to the Greenstead area of Colchester as well as Suffolk and Milton Keynes.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and bald.

He speaks with an Irish accent.

Essex Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 101 immediately.

People can also report a sighting anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

