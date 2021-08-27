Football posters bid to find 'who was responsible' for Simon Dobbin's death

Published: 6:01 PM August 27, 2021

Simon Dobbin (inset) died five years after an attack at Southend United's Roots Hall stadium in 2015 - Credit: Essex Police/Family handout

Posters appealing for more information connected to the death of Suffolk football fan Simon Dobbin have been put up by police at Southend United's stadium.

Mr Dobbin, who died in October last year, was left paralysed following an attack at Roots Hall stadium in Southend on March 21, 2015.

The 48-year-old Cambridge United fan was left brain damaged and in need of around-the-clock care after the incident, which happened while he was watching his team play.

A recent forensic post-mortem examination has identified a link between the assault and Mr Dobbin's death.

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin, with the last remaining prisoner was released on February 5 this year.

But Essex Police officers are now looking to speak to those who witnessed the attack as part of a new investigation "to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death".

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO - Credit: Archant

They have placed posters around Southend United's stadium urging those who saw what happened to come forward.

Acting Det Supt Stephen Jennings, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know there will be people who were at the game in March 2015 who saw what happened to Simon.

"I need them to come forward and speak to my team and I would urge them to do so even if they spoke to officers who investigated the assault at the time.

"If you’re going to Roots Hall this weekend to watch Southend’s game, you’ll see posters up around the ground appealing for information.

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Archant

"Simon’s story has touched people across the country. It is an absolute tragedy we need to get justice for him and his family.”

Essex area coroner Sean Horstead formally opened an inquest into Mr Dobbin's death at Essex Coroner's Court, in Chelmsford, on Thursday.

He then suspended it “at the request of Essex Constabulary”, saying that the hearing will resume “at the conclusion of any contemplated criminal proceedings”.

Mr Dobbin's medical cause of death was recorded as “complications arising from hypoxic ischemic brain injury following an assault”, Essex coroner's officer Jo Instrall said.