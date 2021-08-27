News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Football posters bid to find 'who was responsible' for Simon Dobbin's death

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:01 PM August 27, 2021   
Simon Dobbin (inset) died five years after an attack at Southend United's Roots Hall stadium in 2015

Simon Dobbin (inset) died five years after an attack at Southend United's Roots Hall stadium in 2015 - Credit: Essex Police/Family handout

Posters appealing for more information connected to the death of Suffolk football fan Simon Dobbin have been put up by police at Southend United's stadium.

Mr Dobbin, who died in October last year, was left paralysed following an attack at Roots Hall stadium in Southend on March 21, 2015.

The 48-year-old Cambridge United fan was left brain damaged and in need of around-the-clock care after the incident, which happened while he was watching his team play.

A recent forensic post-mortem examination has identified a link between the assault and Mr Dobbin's death.

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin, with the last remaining prisoner was released on February 5 this year. 

But Essex Police officers are now looking to speak to those who witnessed the attack as part of a new investigation "to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death".

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

They have placed posters around Southend United's stadium urging those who saw what happened to come forward.

Acting Det Supt Stephen Jennings, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know there will be people who were at the game in March 2015 who saw what happened to Simon.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  3. 3 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  1. 4 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  2. 5 'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans
  3. 6 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  4. 7 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  5. 8 TV presenter Jake Humphrey applauds 'awesome food' at Suffolk restaurant
  6. 9 Zoo's 'sad goodbye' after death of popular tiger Igor
  7. 10 Family's heartbreak as son loses ability to walk after Covid

"I need them to come forward and speak to my team and I would urge them to do so even if they spoke to officers who investigated the assault at the time.

"If you’re going to Roots Hall this weekend to watch Southend’s game, you’ll see posters up around the ground appealing for information.

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Archant

"Simon’s story has touched people across the country. It is an absolute tragedy we need to get justice for him and his family.”

Essex area coroner Sean Horstead formally opened an inquest into Mr Dobbin's death at Essex Coroner's Court, in Chelmsford, on Thursday

He then suspended it “at the request of Essex Constabulary”, saying that the hearing will resume “at the conclusion of any contemplated criminal proceedings”.

Mr Dobbin's medical cause of death was recorded as “complications arising from hypoxic ischemic brain injury following an assault”, Essex coroner's officer Jo Instrall said.

Essex Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon