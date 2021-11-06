Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have introduced dispersal orders in Frinton-on-sea, Clacton-on-Sea and Harwich this weekend to curb anti-social behaviour.
They follow concerns of people acting in an anti-social manner, resulting from drunken behaviour.
A spokesman for Essex Police said the dispersal order is in place in Clacton after reports of criminal damage, disorder and fireworks being set off in public places likely to cause damage or injury.
The three orders were put in place at 6pm on Friday, November 5 for 48 hours until 6pm on Sunday, November 7.
They aim to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed and gives officers power to move anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.
The dispersal order in Harwich covers the area bounded by the Seafront, Wick Lane and West End Lane.
The dispersal order for Frinton-on-sea covers:
Most Read
- 1 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- 2 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 3 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
- 4 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
- 5 'A bit dismissive of us' - Latics boss Curle 'disappointed' with Cook
- 6 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
- 7 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 8 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays
- 9 Football fever grips Sudbury ahead of 'massive' FA Cup clash
- 10 17 of Suffolk's cosiest pubs to visit this autumn and winter
- B1033(Connaught Ave) – Inside the gates until it meets the Esplanade.
- Esplanades West and East of Connaught Ave, to include the lower Promenade.The Greensward either side of the promenade to include the beach.
- Witton Wood Rd to include the Train Station.
- Old Road & Old Way
- Harold Grove, Harold Way & Harold Road.
- Fourth Avenue
- Third Avenue
- Second Avenue
- The Crescent
- Queens Road
- Raglan Road
- Cambridge Road
- St Marys Road
- Glebe Way
- Greenway
- Old Parsonage Way
- Hadleigh Road
- Oxford Road
- Eton Road
- Pole Barn Lane