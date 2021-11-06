Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected

The dispersal order for Clacton-on-Sea this weekend - Credit: Essex Police

Police have introduced dispersal orders in Frinton-on-sea, Clacton-on-Sea and Harwich this weekend to curb anti-social behaviour.

They follow concerns of people acting in an anti-social manner, resulting from drunken behaviour.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the dispersal order is in place in Clacton after reports of criminal damage, disorder and fireworks being set off in public places likely to cause damage or injury.

The three orders were put in place at 6pm on Friday, November 5 for 48 hours until 6pm on Sunday, November 7.

They aim to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed and gives officers power to move anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.

The dispersal order in Harwich covers the area bounded by the Seafront, Wick Lane and West End Lane.

The dispersal order for Frinton-on-sea covers:

B1033(Connaught Ave) – Inside the gates until it meets the Esplanade.

Esplanades West and East of Connaught Ave, to include the lower Promenade.The Greensward either side of the promenade to include the beach.

Witton Wood Rd to include the Train Station.

Old Road & Old Way

Harold Grove, Harold Way & Harold Road.

Fourth Avenue

Third Avenue

Second Avenue

The Crescent

Queens Road

Raglan Road

Cambridge Road

St Marys Road

Glebe Way

Greenway

Old Parsonage Way

Hadleigh Road

Oxford Road

Eton Road

Pole Barn Lane



