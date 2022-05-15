Police recover stolen car in Colchester after tracing stolen number plate

Essex Police have recovered a stolen car from an address in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A stolen car has been recovered by Essex police in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Roads Policing received intelligence about a number plate being stolen from Brightlingsea.

They later established that it was likely on a stolen car in Colchester.

Patrols in the area used automatic number plate recognition to establish the location of the stolen vehicle.

Essex police proceeded to seize both the vehicle and the number plate from an address in Queen Mary Avenue.

The vehicle was recovered between 9.05am and 9.15am on May 15.