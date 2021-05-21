Car recovered by police 11 minutes after being reported stolen
Published: 3:26 PM May 21, 2021
A stolen car in Colchester has been recovered in record time thanks to quick-thinking police officers.
The Range Rover Sport was stolen from Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester at around 2am on Friday, May 21.
It was found by Essex Police 11 minutes later.
Responding quickly, officers from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in Windsor Close and the driver was arrested.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and is currently in custody.
The car was returned to the owner and digital equipment was also seized.
