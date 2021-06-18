Man jailed for causing death by careless driving after crashing into pub

Published: 5:23 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM June 18, 2021

Bandile Xozumti, 41, was behind the wheel when the car he was driving crashed into the Spinnaker pub in Hythe Quay, Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A Colchester man has been jailed for one year for causing death by careless driving.

Bandile Xozumti, of Waterside Lane, was behind the wheel of a car that was driven into the Spinnaker pub, in Hythe Quay, in 2019.

Sadly, Stuart McClung died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Mr McClung, a talented musician, was described by his partner Vikki Spall and his sister Kelly as a "kind and gentle soul".

In a statement after his death, they said: "Stu was a kind and gentle soul, a talented musician, and a much loved brother, partner and friend.

"We would like to thank our family and friends for their support and kind words, and the emergency services and staff of Colchester General Hospital for all they have done for us."

Several other people sustained injuries as a result of the incident shortly before 1am on November 3 2019.

Xozumti admitted causing Mr McClung’s death by careless driving and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 41-year-old was also disqualified from driving for two years.