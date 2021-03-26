Extra patrols and weapon searches in force in Frinton
- Credit: Essex police
There will be extra police patrols and stop and search in force in Frinton tonight.
Essex police say the extra measures are to keep the community safe after reports of a planned disturbance in the area.
But a spokesperson for Essex police could not give exact details on why due to the "nature of the intelligence".
They did confirm it was not "an unlicensed music event" or something similar.
Chief inspector Lily Benbow, the district commander for Tendring, said: “We’ve had some concerning reports today, and our aim is to keep everyone safe.
“As a result, my officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to ensure that the residents of Frinton feel safe this evening. They will also identify anyone intent on committing any crime. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it to them.
“We’ll be using a number of additional powers to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.
"These powers are not put in place without careful consideration, and I understand that they may be disruptive to some, but I’d like to thank you in advance for helping to keep other people safe.”
Additional stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 will be used from inside Frinton gates, from Pole Barn Lane down to the Esplanade.
This means people can be stopped and searched without a reasonable suspicion for dangerous objects and weapons.
It has been in place since 4pm today until 4am tomorrow.