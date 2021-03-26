News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Extra patrols and weapon searches in force in Frinton

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:23 PM March 26, 2021   
Frinton on Sea

Stop and Search powers are in force in Frinton in the areas of this map, meaning uniformed Essex police officers are allowed to search people for dangerous objects and weapons without the need to have a reasonable suspicion. - Credit: Essex police

There will be extra police patrols and stop and search in force in Frinton tonight. 

Essex police say the extra measures are to keep the community safe after reports of a planned disturbance in the area.

But a spokesperson for Essex police could not give exact details on why due to the  "nature of the intelligence".

They did confirm it was not "an unlicensed music event" or something similar. 

Chief inspector Lily Benbow, the district commander for Tendring, said: “We’ve had some concerning reports today, and our aim is to keep everyone safe.

“As a result, my officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to ensure that the residents of Frinton feel safe this evening. They will also identify anyone intent on committing any crime. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it to them.

“We’ll be using a number of additional powers to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  3. 3 Fresh planning permission to build 100 new village homes agreed
  1. 4 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  2. 5 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 6 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  4. 7 Ex-Town boss Keane on brink of return to management
  5. 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  6. 9 'Care village' rejection urged after strong objections
  7. 10 'Me and Leam are as solid as they come' - Cook on his Wigan return and facing his trusted sidekick

"These powers are not put in place without careful consideration, and I understand that they may be disruptive to some, but I’d like to thank you in advance for helping to keep other people safe.”

Additional stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 will be used from inside Frinton gates, from Pole Barn Lane down to the Esplanade.

This means people can be stopped and searched without a reasonable suspicion for dangerous objects and weapons. 

It has been in place since 4pm today until 4am tomorrow.

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Cook ready to have 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon