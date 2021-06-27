News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Family spot burglar and scare him off

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:36 AM June 27, 2021   
Meyrick Crescent, Colchester

The doors of the Meyrick Crescent home in Colchester were damaged during the burglary attempt - Credit: Google Street View

A man was caught trying to burgle a home in Colchester, Essex Police have reported.

He tried to force his way into a home in Meyrick Crescent at around 8.20am on Friday, June 25 after causing damage to the doors of the property. 

But residents saw the suspect and he fled empty-handed.

The male suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and wearing a light-hooded jumper which had dark stitching, dark trousers, a baseball cap and a dark fabric face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen a man matching the description in the Meyrick Crescent, Mersea Road or Berechurch Road areas at the time, or anyone who has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage, is asked to contact Colchester CID by calling 101 and quoting 42/1222087/21. 

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  2. 2 Ashton reveals Town are close to more additions
  3. 3 Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient
  1. 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Wigan 'beat' Blues to goalkeeper
  2. 5 'The training ground will be open to supporters' - Cook to allow fans to watch training
  3. 6 Crew members in hospital after Covid outbreak on ship docked at Felixstowe
  4. 7 'I'm a Town fan - it's a team I love' - Bonne on joining the Blues
  5. 8 Bonne joins Town on loan from QPR
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
  7. 10 Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon