Family spot burglar and scare him off
A man was caught trying to burgle a home in Colchester, Essex Police have reported.
He tried to force his way into a home in Meyrick Crescent at around 8.20am on Friday, June 25 after causing damage to the doors of the property.
But residents saw the suspect and he fled empty-handed.
The male suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and wearing a light-hooded jumper which had dark stitching, dark trousers, a baseball cap and a dark fabric face mask.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen a man matching the description in the Meyrick Crescent, Mersea Road or Berechurch Road areas at the time, or anyone who has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage, is asked to contact Colchester CID by calling 101 and quoting 42/1222087/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
