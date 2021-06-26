Three men in hi-vis flee after man in his 20s hit and injured

Published: 11:42 AM June 26, 2021

A man in his 20s was knocked unconscious after a Colchester robbery earlier this month.

The victim was walking along Greenstead Road, near to the junction of Harwich Road, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.

He was struck from behind and knocked unconscious, sustaining injuries to his head and face. His backpack and personal possessions were stolen.

Three men in high-vis jackets were seen leaving the scene on foot.

Essex Police believe there were two people walking on the other side of the road at the time, and are urging them to get in touch.

They also think a First bus' passengers may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspects leaving the area.

People living in the area are also asked to check their driveways for any discarded items.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/109782/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.