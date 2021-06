Updated

Published: 1:37 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 9:35 AM June 6, 2021

A missing Clacton man has been found by Essex Police. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing man from Clacton has been found by Essex Police.

Paul Battons, who also has links to Liverpool, was located safely after being reported missing in the early of hours of Saturday, June 5.

Essex Police thanked those who shared the appeal.