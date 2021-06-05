Police 'really concerned' for missing Paul's welfare

Published: 1:37 PM June 5, 2021

A 45-year-old has gone missing from his home in Clacton and Essex Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Paul Battons, who also has links to Liverpool, has short brown hair and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, June 5).

Essex Police said they "are really concerned" for Paul and "are making it a priority to find him and make sure he is OK".

If you see Paul or know where he is please call Essex Police immediately on 101.