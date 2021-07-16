News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man wanted by police as three charged with blackmail

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:38 PM July 16, 2021   
 Essex Police are looking for Simon Bond, 38, in connection with an ongoing investigation into blackmail

Essex Police are looking for Simon Bond, 38, in connection with an ongoing investigation into blackmail - Credit: Essex Police

Four people from north Essex have been charged in connection with an investigation into blackmail.

Keith Gibbins, 61, of Bridge Place, Manningtree; Barry Bond, 37, of Peake Avenue, Frinton; and Jason Tipple, 45, of Nayland Road, Colchester, are set to face court for conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Stevie Titler, 35, of Bridge Place, has been charged with conspiracy to convert criminal property.

The offences are alleged to have happened between March 31and June 1 last year.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police are also continuing to look for Simon Bond, 38, who has links to Manningtree, Lawford, and Bungay in Suffolk, in connection with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester CID.

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
  2. 2 Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man
  3. 3 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  1. 4 Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating
  2. 5 RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase
  3. 6 Ipswich Town launch 2021/22 away kit
  4. 7 Arrest warrant issued for Stowmarket road rage attacker
  5. 8 New Blue profile: Scott Fraser has been dubbed 'best player in League One'
  6. 9 Grandfather of teen who shot friend in face has gun licence revoked
  7. 10 McDonald's to open sixth Ipswich restaurant at Copdock Interchange
Essex Police
Court Watch
Manningtree News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bramble, a cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital

Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Exclusive

Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton says he is spending a lot of time trying to move players out of Ipswich Town. Flynn Downes might be next

Football

'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on moving players out of Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon