Man wanted by police as three charged with blackmail

Published: 12:38 PM July 16, 2021

Essex Police are looking for Simon Bond, 38, in connection with an ongoing investigation into blackmail - Credit: Essex Police

Four people from north Essex have been charged in connection with an investigation into blackmail.

Keith Gibbins, 61, of Bridge Place, Manningtree; Barry Bond, 37, of Peake Avenue, Frinton; and Jason Tipple, 45, of Nayland Road, Colchester, are set to face court for conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Stevie Titler, 35, of Bridge Place, has been charged with conspiracy to convert criminal property.

The offences are alleged to have happened between March 31and June 1 last year.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

Essex Police are also continuing to look for Simon Bond, 38, who has links to Manningtree, Lawford, and Bungay in Suffolk, in connection with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester CID.

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.