Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
- Credit: Google Street View
A man in his 40s is fighting for his life after a stabbing in an industrial estate in the early hours of this morning.
Essex Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.30am to the Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree.
The man was found in the estate with stab wounds and taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.
Essex detective inspector Scott Kingsnorth said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are working quickly to establish the events leading up to this incident.
“If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible.
“If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with us.”
Essex Police are still at the scene.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident 31 of 26 August.