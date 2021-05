Published: 11:09 AM May 13, 2021

Deborah Bryant has gone missing from Frinton - Credit: Essex police

A woman from Frinton has gone missing from her home in the town. 

Deborah Bryant has not been seen since about 1.30am this morning (Thursday, May 13).

Essex Police said in a statement: "We are concerned for her and both her family and our officers would like to find her to make sure she is ok."

Call Essex police on 101 if you have any information.