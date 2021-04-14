Police seize 37 dogs and make one arrest after raid in Essex

Published: 2:36 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM April 14, 2021

A total of 37 dogs were seized after police raided an address near Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

More than 35 dogs - including eight puppies - have been seized by police after officers raided an address near Colchester.

Officers executed a warrant at Langley Green, in Feering, shortly before 4pm on Friday, April 9 and found 37 dogs including eight puppies which were alive.

A further seven puppies were found dead and one dog had to be put down at the scene, Essex Police said.

Each of the remaining dogs were left in the care of the RSPCA.

The raid followed a joint operation between officers from local policing teams in Colchester and Braintree.

A 37-year-old woman from Feering was arrested on suspicion of offences against animals. She has been released under investigation.

News of the incident comes after 83 suspected stolen dogs were recovered by police in Ipswich following a raid at a travellers' site.

It is believed the soaring demand for puppies and dogs during lockdown is behind a recent rise in dog-related crime.



