News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police seize 37 dogs and make one arrest after raid in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:36 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 2:39 PM April 14, 2021
37 dogs were seized after a raid in Feering Essex

A total of 37 dogs were seized after police raided an address near Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

More than 35 dogs - including eight puppies - have been seized by police after officers raided an address near Colchester. 

Officers executed a warrant at Langley Green, in Feering, shortly before 4pm on Friday, April 9 and found 37 dogs including eight puppies which were alive. 

A further seven puppies were found dead and one dog had to be put down at the scene, Essex Police said. 

Each of the remaining dogs were left in the care of the RSPCA. 

The raid followed a joint operation between officers from local policing teams in Colchester and Braintree. 

A 37-year-old woman from Feering was arrested on suspicion of offences against animals. She has been released under investigation.

News of the incident comes after 83 suspected stolen dogs were recovered by police in Ipswich following a raid at a travellers' site. 

It is believed the soaring demand for puppies and dogs during lockdown is behind a recent rise in dog-related crime. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  1. 4 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  2. 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  4. 7 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  5. 8 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town: Woeful Blues well-beaten at Plough Lane in 'season-defining' game

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon