Essex Police welcomes record number of new female officers

Published: 10:34 AM March 23, 2021

Essex Police welcomed 31 new female officers to the force on Friday - the largest in one intake

A total of 31 women became new Essex Police officers last week - the largest number in one intake.

In the latest passing out parade at Chelmsford on Friday, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington welcomed 59 new officers to the force following completion of their initial training.

The event was live-streamed so family and friends could view the ceremony online.

Essex Police launched a campaign in September last year to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to join the force.

The campaign reached more than one million people in the first 24 hours of launching on social media.

Compared to the previous year, the force said it had 103 more applications from people who are black, Asian or from a minority ethnic background.

The number of women applying to join Essex Police also increased by 105.

The force launched a recruitment drive last year to attract more officers from a diverse background - Credit: Essex Police

By March 2022, the force said it will have 3,553 officers - a 10-year high.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Harrington told the new officers: “Not since the Second World War has our country faced such a challenge.

"At times of challenge, the public will look to our leaders and they will also look to you to help them and keep them safe.

“We are leading the response across greater Essex, working with partners to protect and serve Essex at a time when people, and especially the vulnerable, are anxious and sometimes scared.

"There is a roadmap back to normality but we are not there yet.”