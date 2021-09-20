Year's delay for trial of man accused of rape

Published: 7:00 PM September 20, 2021

Shane Farrow will have to wait until September next year for his trial to take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a Colchester man accused of raping a woman has been put back until September next year.

It had been hoped that Shane Farrow’s trial would take place at Ipswich Crown Court this month but restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic mean that it now won’t get underway until September next year.

Farrow, 34, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, has denied one offence of rape which is alleged to have happened on February 2 last year.

His trial, which is expected to last four or five days, will get underway on September 19 next year.

Farrow is on conditional bail.