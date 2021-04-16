News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies drugs charge and will face trial in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM April 16, 2021   
Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owen Hooper pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 19-year-old Essex man has denied supplying Class B drugs and will face a trial next year.

Owen Hooper, of Garden Field Cottages, Little Horkesley, near Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Hooper pleaded not guilty to a single charge of possessing Class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply on February 11, 2020. 

A further case management hearing will take place on July 16. 

Hooper's trial has been placed in a two-week warned list for May 16, 2022. 

Judge Rupert Overbury apologised to Hooper for the length of time before his trial and said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the most complex and serious cases have to take priority. 

The judge added: "It means cases like this are being put off for a long time, so you will have to wait a bit."

Most Read

  1. 1 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
  2. 2 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
  3. 3 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
  1. 4 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
  2. 5 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  3. 6 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
  4. 7 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
  5. 8 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
  6. 9 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  7. 10 Goalkeeping coach Walker leaves Town as Cook bids to 'freshen things up'
Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephanie Connell and Teresa Potts outside Theatre Street Antiques

Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Munchies chef Csaba, Georgia, owner Susie Medland and Sam with their envelopes

Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook watches the game during the second half against AFC Wimbledon

'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon