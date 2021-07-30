News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date set for former Colchester United footballer accused of rape

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:46 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 2:00 PM July 30, 2021
The trial of a former Colchester United star accused of rape after a night out in the town will take place next year.

Callum Harriott, who scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for the U’s before he left the club in May, is alleged to have carried out the attack on November 30, 2019.

Harriott, 27, of Beech Road, Biggin Hill, in Greater London, attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday. 

He did not enter a plea to the rape charge but his barrister Sasha Wass QC said he would be pleading not guilty.

Legal argument in the case will take place at a hearing on November 26 and Harriott’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will get underway on August 22 next year.

Harriott, who joined the U's on a two-year contract in September 2019, is on unconditional bail.

He was born in Norbury, London and represents Guyana at international level.

He previously played for Charlton Athletic and Reading. 

