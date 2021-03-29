News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Keys to Land Rover stolen in spate of rural burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:44 PM March 29, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

- Credit: IAN BURT

Keys to a Land Rover were among the items stolen during a spate of burglaries in Eye.

Three burglaries took place in the north Suffolk market town between Friday, March 26 and the following day.

Firstly, a workshop in the Wilby area was targeted, where a chainsaw and petrol cans were stolen – which were then recovered later on.

Police believe the incident took place at some point between 5pm Friday and 1.30pm Saturday.

Also on Friday, petrol cans were again stolen from another barn in the town, where keys to a Land Rover were also taken. 

Lastly, in Denmark Hill, Palgrave, police received reports of a garden shed being broken into on Saturday, where garden equipment was stolen.

Those with information regarding the incidents, or know who was responsible, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting references 37/15251/21, 37/15287/21 or 37/15320/21.



