Duo deny stealing £5,500 in scratch cards, Co-op savings stamps and vouchers
- Credit: Google
A man and woman have appeared in court accused of robbing a Suffolk branch of the Co-op.
Laurence Betts and Leona Nice appeared before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.
Betts, 27, of Oak Crescent, Eye, and Nice, 36, of Lammas Close, Bardwell, both entered not guilty pleas to a single, joint charge of robbery.
The pair are accused of acting together to rob the Co-op, in Church Street, Eye, on May 9, 2018.
Betts and Nice are alleged to have stolen stamps, Co-op savings stamps, Co-op vouchers and scratch cards worth a total of £5,500.
Police were called to the store at about 9pm on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, to reports that two people wearing face coverings entered the rear of the premises and instructed a female employee to open the safe.
Betts and Nice were both bailed until the date of their trial in the fortnight beginning January 4, 2022.
Most Read
- 1 US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager
- 2 'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club' - Ipswich Town respond to US takeover report
- 3 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
- 4 'It's not interesting!' - Lambert tight-lipped on contents of Evans chat
- 5 Motorists facing weeks of roadworks with 13 miles of diversions around village
- 6 New cafe at popular Suffolk beauty spot
- 7 40 Suffolk pubs and restaurants opening for al fresco dining in April
- 8 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 9 Who is the rumoured Ipswich Town bidder Brett Johnson?
- 10 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy