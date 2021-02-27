Duo deny stealing £5,500 in scratch cards, Co-op savings stamps and vouchers

Published: 8:00 AM February 27, 2021

Laurence Betts and Leona Nice are accused of acting together to rob the Co-op, in Church Street, Eye, on May 9, 2018 - Credit: Google

A man and woman have appeared in court accused of robbing a Suffolk branch of the Co-op.

Laurence Betts and Leona Nice appeared before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Betts, 27, of Oak Crescent, Eye, and Nice, 36, of Lammas Close, Bardwell, both entered not guilty pleas to a single, joint charge of robbery.

The pair are accused of acting together to rob the Co-op, in Church Street, Eye, on May 9, 2018.

Betts and Nice are alleged to have stolen stamps, Co-op savings stamps, Co-op vouchers and scratch cards worth a total of £5,500.

Police were called to the store at about 9pm on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, to reports that two people wearing face coverings entered the rear of the premises and instructed a female employee to open the safe.

Betts and Nice were both bailed until the date of their trial in the fortnight beginning January 4, 2022.