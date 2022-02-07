News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Video

WATCH: Knife-wielding robber drags shop worker by neck in Suffolk store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:45 PM February 7, 2022
Craig Johnson was jailed after dragging a woman by her neck in a McColl's store in Eye

Craig Johnson was jailed after dragging a woman by her neck in a McColl's store in Eye - Credit: Suffolk police

Shocking CCTV footage has been released of a knife-wielding man dragging a shop worker by her neck in an attempted robbery at an Eye convenience store.

Craig Johnson has been jailed for six years and three months after dragging the woman around the McColl's store in Church Street on March 29, 2020.

The 39-year-old also targeted the Londis store Sizewell Road, Leiston, an hour later - leaving with £350 in cash.

Johnson admitted robbery and attempted robbery before he was sentenced last week.

Johnson, 39, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court last week

Johnson, 39, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court last week - Credit: Suffolk police

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of Suffolk police, said of the Eye robbery: "This extreme use of violence was completely unnecessary.

"I found the CCTV of the incident quite disturbing and it’s hard to imagine the fear this young lady went through. Although she suffered several cuts and bruises, I am thankful that she escaped without serious injury."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Eye News

Don't Miss

The award-winning Weeping Willow in Barrow has been named the 'most Instagrammable' pub in Suffolk

Instagram

Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Castle Community Rooms

Gallery

Community hall that starred in hit BBC TV show demolished

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin about to pull the trigger and fire Town into a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Gillingham | Live

Matchday Recap: Chaplin wins it as Town beat Gills

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned after it hit a bridge in Coddenham

Suffolk Live News

Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon