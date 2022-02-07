WATCH: Knife-wielding robber drags shop worker by neck in Suffolk store

Video

Craig Johnson was jailed after dragging a woman by her neck in a McColl's store in Eye - Credit: Suffolk police

Shocking CCTV footage has been released of a knife-wielding man dragging a shop worker by her neck in an attempted robbery at an Eye convenience store.

Craig Johnson has been jailed for six years and three months after dragging the woman around the McColl's store in Church Street on March 29, 2020.

The 39-year-old also targeted the Londis store Sizewell Road, Leiston, an hour later - leaving with £350 in cash.

Johnson admitted robbery and attempted robbery before he was sentenced last week.

Johnson, 39, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court last week - Credit: Suffolk police

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of Suffolk police, said of the Eye robbery: "This extreme use of violence was completely unnecessary.

"I found the CCTV of the incident quite disturbing and it’s hard to imagine the fear this young lady went through. Although she suffered several cuts and bruises, I am thankful that she escaped without serious injury."

