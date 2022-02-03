News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mechanic accused of stealing cars and fraud to stand trial

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:33 PM February 3, 2022
ipswich crown court

Ronald Bailey, from near Eye, will stand trial in June 2023. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a Suffolk mechanic accused of a string of charges including stealing four cars and fraud over repair work he allegedly didn’t carry out will take place in June next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( February 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 70-year-old Ronald Bailey, of Cranley Green Road, Redingfield, near Eye. 

He pleaded not guilty to a  total of 13 offences alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and December 2019. 

The charges include four offences of theft of a motor vehicle and nine offences of fraud by false representation. 

Bailey’s trial is expected to take place in June next year.

