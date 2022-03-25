News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hearing to decide how much dealer should repay from drug dealing profits

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:45 PM March 25, 2022
Fabien Joe was jailed for drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court

Fabien Joe was jailed for drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court

A confiscation hearing for a county lines drug dealer who set up a new business selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds just days after being released from prison has been adjourned until next month.

Fabien Joe, 26, was released from prison in April 2020 after serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. 

But within days of his release he was sending messages to set up and organise the 'Josh' drug line.

The court heard that Joe played a leading role in the line, which organised the flow of crack cocaine and heroin into Bury St Edmunds between April 2020 and April 2021. 

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

A hearing at Ipswich Crown Court will decide how much Fabien Joe should repay

Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and being in possession of a bladed article and was jailed for four years and 11 months in July last year.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing to decide Joe’s benefit from his offending and the amount he should repay under a confiscation order was due to have been held at Ipswich Crown Court on March 25 but was adjourned until April 11.


