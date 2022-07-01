'Josh' line drug dealer ordered to pay £19k from profits

A confiscation hearing for county lines drug dealer Fabien Joe took place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Police

A county lines drug dealer who set up a new business selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds just days after being released from prison has been ordered to pay a £19,000 confiscation order.

Fabien Joe, 26, was released from prison in April 2020 after serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

But within days of his release he was sending messages to set up and organise the 'Josh' drug line.

Fabien Joe was jailed for drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Joe played a leading role in the line, which organised the flow of crack cocaine and heroin into Bury St Edmunds between April 2020 and April 2021.

Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and being in possession of a bladed article and was jailed for four years and 11 months in July last year.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Thursday (June 30) heard that Joe’s benefit from his offending was £37,373 and the available amount was £19,575.

Judge Emma Peters made a confiscation order in the sum of £19,575.