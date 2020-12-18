Published: 2:16 PM December 18, 2020

The orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle which was stolen in a Facebook Marketplace scam in Warren Close, Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two men have been arrested after nine motorbikes were stolen in an alleged Facebook Marketplace scam.

The most recent crime occurred at 2.45pm on Thursday, December 3 in Warren Close, Brandon.

Police said the victim had advertised an orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace and had agreed a price with a man who expressed interest in buying the bike.

The suspect claimed that he lived in Warren Close and an arrangement was made to meet there to make the exchange.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said the victim had put a small amount of fuel in the bike so he could demonstrate the engine, at which point the offender jumped on the bike and rode off, making no attempt to pay the outstanding balance.

This incident is being linked with another eight similar offences, one of which was also in Brandon with the other seven taking place in Bury St Edmunds.

On Saturday, December 12, officers arrested two men from Bury St Edmunds – aged 36 and 29 – on suspicion of nine offences of theft of a motor vehicle and they were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 36-year-old has been released on bail until Monday, January 4, and the 29-year-old was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 70160/20 by calling 101 or by visiting this website.