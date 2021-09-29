Treasured belongings stolen during burglary of family home

Published: 12:31 PM September 29, 2021

A family home has been broken into with thieves stealing some treasured items

Police are investigating after thieves broke into a family home near Colchester and stole treasured belongings.

The victim reported that their house was broken into in Tower Road, Wivenhoe, at sometime between 6.30pm on Thursday, September 23 and 2.15pm on Friday, September 24.

During the burglary, thieves stole jewellery, an ornate box, a bike and a games console which belonged to the victim's daughter.

Officers are now asking anyone that may have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to get in touch.

If you believe you may have found any of the items discarded in the nearby area Essex Police are asking people to handle them with care and report them.

Please call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/207689/21.



