'A kind and beautiful soul': Sisters pay tribute to stabbing victim
- Credit: Supplied by the family
The sisters of a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Clacton have described him as a "kind and beautiful soul".
Harry Burkett, from Grays in Kent, died after being stabbed in Orwell Road, in the town, just after midnight on Sunday, September 12.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but later died at hospital.
Mr Burkett's sister, Abbie Elliott, 16, said: "My brother was an amazing, handsome guy. He would do anything to make me and my sister happy and I can’t believe he has been taken from me.
“We would FaceTime every day and have a little singsong together – but he was a better singer than me.
“I miss you Harry, you’re with mum now. Shine bright my angel.
“You’re always going to be in my heart.”
His other sister, Brooke Elliott, 14, said:
“My brother was a kind and beautiful soul. He liked to have fun and would always put others before himself – that’s what made him so loving.
“I could always hear Abbie and Harry singing on FaceTime and he would ask her to come and get me so he could speak to me and call me my nickname – Baldy – because that’s what he loved to call me.
“When I think about him now, I am filled with happiness because Harry was rarely sad and was such a bubbly character.
“I am going to miss him so much.
“Harry, you’ve been taken from me but I know you’re with your mummy now.”
The family has started a fundraiser to raise money for Mr Burkett's funeral.
A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with murder and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 17.