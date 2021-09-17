News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A kind and beautiful soul': Sisters pay tribute to stabbing victim

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:32 PM September 17, 2021   
The family of Harry Burkett who died after suffering a stab wound in Clacton have paid tribute to him 

The family of Harry Burkett who died after suffering a stab wound in Clacton have paid tribute to him - Credit: Supplied by the family

The sisters of a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Clacton have described him as a "kind and beautiful soul".

Harry Burkett, from Grays in Kent, died after being stabbed in Orwell Road, in the town, just after midnight on Sunday, September 12.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but later died at hospital.

Mr Burkett's sister, Abbie Elliott, 16, said: "My brother was an amazing, handsome guy. He would do anything to make me and my sister happy and I can’t believe he has been taken from me. 

The family have set up a fundraiser to give Harry a special send off 

The family have set up a fundraiser to give Harry a special send off - Credit: Supplied by the family

“We would FaceTime every day and have a little singsong together – but he was a better singer than me.

“I miss you Harry, you’re with mum now. Shine bright my angel.

“You’re always going to be in my heart.”

His other sister, Brooke Elliott, 14, said: 

“My brother was a kind and beautiful soul. He liked to have fun and would always put others before himself – that’s what made him so loving.

Harry Burkett will be missed by all his family and friends

Harry Burkett will be missed by all his family and friends - Credit: Supplied by the family

“I could always hear Abbie and Harry singing on FaceTime and he would ask her to come and get me so he could speak to me and call me my nickname – Baldy – because that’s what he loved to call me.

Harry Burkett, pictured with sisters Abbie and Brooke

Harry Burkett, pictured with sisters Abbie and Brooke - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

“When I think about him now, I am filled with happiness because Harry was rarely sad and was such a bubbly character.

“I am going to miss him so much.

“Harry, you’ve been taken from me but I know you’re with your mummy now.”

Harry Burkett, pictured with sisters Abbie and Brooke

Harry Burkett, pictured with sisters Abbie and Brooke - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

The family has started a fundraiser to raise money for Mr Burkett's funeral.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with murder and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 17.

