Father and son accused of murder sought 'retribution', court hears

The trial of a father and son accused of murder has begun - Credit: Denise Bradley

A father and son accused of murdering a thief sought "retribution" when he put his thumb up at a security camera at their home after interfering with a family car, it has been alleged.

David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, twice went out looking for Neil Charles early on Sunday, June 20, last year before allegedly stabbing him in the chest, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Armed with at least two weapons, the pair delivered their "own form of justice" by allegedly stabbing Mr Charles, 47, who died two days later from his injuries, Chris Paxton QC, prosecuting, told the jury.

Mr Charles suffered a 12cm wound to his chest in Winsford Road - around 70 metres from the family home of David and Edward King in Radnor Close on the town's Moreton Hall estate.

David and Edward King have denied murdering Neil Charles (pictured) - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

Known burglar Mr Charles, 47, was out on the streets of Bury St Edmunds that evening "looking for opportunities to steal", Mr Paxton said.

"We, the prosecution, accept he was out that night stealing or looking to steal. But we have the police force to be called out and a criminal justice system to process those who are accused of crime," Mr Paxton said.

At 12.48am, Mr Charles, was caught on security camera footage walking along Radnor Close, and was seen trying car door handles, Mr Paxton said.

A minute later, he could be seen trying the door handles of cars at the King family home.

A neighbour then put a message into a Whatsapp community group at 12.55am to say that someone had tried the door of their car, the jury heard.

Edward King was then seen coming out of his home on security camera footage with his dad a minute later.

Mr Paxton said the father and son were not able to find Mr Charles on that occasion but at 1.14am, David King replied to the earlier message in the Whatsapp group and said: "Snap. Just been out looking for him."

They returned home at 1.16am, and a knife could be seen in the waistband of Edward King, Mr Paxton told the jury.

Police at the scene in Winsford Road on the town Moreton Hall estate - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Charles, who was riding a bicycle, then left the area of Radnor Close and went to Sheerwater Close where he could be seen carrying a torch and shining it at properties.

But at 3.48am, Mr Charles returned to Radnor Close and tried the door of a BMW 135i on the King family driveway before putting a "brazen" thumbs up to the camera, Mr Paxton said.

Police at the scene last year - Credit: Denise Bradley

Within 90 seconds of Mr Charles putting his thumb up, Edward King was seen leaving the property, with David King then following a minute after that.

Mr Paxton said: "Within two minutes, Mr Charles had been stabbed by, we say, these two defendants - a father and son team. Fired by anger and seeking retribution.

"Mr Charles, we say, was unarmed. He stood no chance."

The father and son, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, have denied murdering Mr Charles and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The trial, which is expected to last three to four weeks, continues.