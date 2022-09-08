37 animals saved after woman admits causing unnecessary suffering

Over 30 animals were rescued from a home in Feering, this article contains distressing images - Credit: Essex Police

A total of 37 animals were saved and rehomed after they were being kept in squalor by their owner.

Police officers worked alongside the RSPCA, Braintree District Council and vets to obtain an emergency warrant on April 9 2021 after being alerted to animals to animals being kept in worrying conditions at an address in Feering near Colchester.

At the address, officers seized 37 dogs and puppies as well as a pony, all of which were taken to the RSPCA for care.





WARNING - DISTRESSING IMAGES BELOW





According to Essex Police, the dogs were being kept in a room which smelt "strongly of urine and faeces" and were stacked in small, heavily soiled crates which were not big enough for the animals to stand or turn around in.

The pony was described by an independent vet as having "very poor body condition" which "would have made it feel lethargic, cold and depressed".

However, each dog has been re-homed or is in the process of being re-homed.

Natalie Scott, 38, of Langley Green, Feering, was arrested on suspicion of a number of animal welfare offences.

She subsequently admitted causing unnecessary suffering by being neglectful and failing to ensure the welfare of 33 dogs.

During a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, September 7, she was given a two-year community order and must complete 220 hours of unpaid work.

She was disqualified from owning all animals for ten years.

She will not be able to apply for that ban to be lifted for at least eight years.