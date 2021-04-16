'Quick-thinking' member of public spotted Felixstowe drink-driver

Published: 6:31 PM April 16, 2021

A Felixstowe drink-driver who was caught more than four times the legal limit for alcohol has been jailed.

Clive Pottinger, 56, was arrested after a "quick-thinking" member of the public reported to police a vehicle being driven erratically in the afternoon of September 4 last year.

Officers located the vehicle at Pottinger's home address, where he failed a roadside breath test.

Pottinger admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol an hour prior to being stopped by police, but claimed he had not been drinking prior to driving.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre and was found to have 151 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35.

Following an investigation, Pottinger, of Roman Way in Felixstowe, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on February 5 where he was charged with driving with excess alcohol and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Pottinger appeared again before magistrates on Wednesday, when he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and banned from driving for four years and six months.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £273 in fines.

PC Alex Fletcher, of Suffolk police, said Pottinger was "in no fit condition" to drive at the time of his arrest and praised the member of the public who spotted the vehicle.

He said: "We are grateful to the quick-thinking member of public who called police because they were concerned about the safety of the driver, and other road users.

"There is no excuse for Clive Pottinger’s decision to drive while in no fit condition. It goes without saying that driving while over the legal limit is incredibly dangerous, but when someone is more than four times it shows complete disregard to other road users.

"Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes people more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision; alongside speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

"We would always urge people to report suspicious driving to us, so we can take action and make our roads safer.”