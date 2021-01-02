Pair face seven fraud charges over courier collection incidents

Published: 1:05 PM January 2, 2021

David Cole, 72, is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Su Anderson

A man and a woman have been summonsed to court to face fraud charges following incidents in Felixstowe and Colchester.

Officers from the serious economic crime unit at Essex Police began investigating alleged offences after people claiming to work for a courier firm visited several victims to collect laptops and an Apple iPhone which they had received in the post but had not ordered.

The incidents took place in May 2020 in Colchester and Felixstowe.

Adekoya Adefowora, 37, of Colyers Lane, Erith, and Deborah Oyindamola Oyeniyi, 23, of Russell Road, Canning Town, have been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

They will each face seven counts of fraud by false representation.