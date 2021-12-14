Man jailed after driving nearly 90mph during police chase

A drunk Felixstowe man who drove at speeds of up to 90mph in a 30mph zone during a police chase has been jailed for six months.

Police began following Alan Robinson after he was seen driving a VW Passat the wrong way round a roundabout in Old Station Road, Newmarket in the early hours of May 2 this year.

Robinson, who had three passengers in the car, had ignored attempts by police to stop him and had driven at between 80 and 90mph in 30mph speed limits during the three minute chase.

He had also driven through a set of red traffic lights on the wrong side of the road, the court heard.

A stinger device was used by police to deflate his tyres and although Robinson tried to decamp from his car he was detained shortly afterwards.

The court heard that Robinson, who has a previous conviction for drinking driving in 2017, was found to be just over twice the drink drive limit.

Robinson, 29, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

In addition to being jailed he was banned from driving for 39 months after which he will have to take an extended retest.

Declan Gallagher for Robinson said his client was genuinely remorseful and asked the court to give him a suspended prison sentence.