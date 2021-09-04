News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM September 4, 2021   
Daniel Eacott (left) and Trevor Monk have been jailed in Suffolk

Daniel Eacott (left) and Trevor Monk have been jailed in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A rapist and a man found with indecent images are among the criminals who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week.

Pensioner greeted visitor before returning to rape teenage girl

Trevor Monk

Trevor Monk was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Trevor Monk, of Newmarket, admitted raping a vulnerable 16-year-old in a cellar in 2018, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 70-year-old was disturbed by someone in the building upstairs and went to greet them before he resumed his attack on the teenager.

Monk was jailed for seven years and indefinite restraining order, banning him from ever contacting his victim.

Man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images of children

Daniel Eacott was jailed for five years and four months for stabbing his father

Daniel Eacott was handed an extension to his jail sentence for stabbing his father - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Felixstowe man who stabbed his father the day after police found indecent images of children at his home has been jailed for an additional 12 months.

Daniel Eacott was sentenced to five years and four months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court in March for stabbing his father with a steak knife.

But after officers discovered more than 200 indecent images of children at his home, Eacott was charged by police.

The 33-year-old admitted the charges via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court and saw his prison sentence extended.

Care workers slapped and kicked patient

Ann-Marie Young, 61, and 64-year-old Catherine Haining pleaded guilty to ill-treating or wilfully neglecting an individual in their care.

Their victim was a 43-year-old woman at a Colchester care facility with the mental capacity of someone under the age of five.

Young and Haining were caught on camera hitting the woman with a TV remote, kicked her and pulled her hair.

The pair were both sentenced to eight months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court.

