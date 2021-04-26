Driver suffers head injury in crash near Felixstowe seafront

Published: 1:21 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 1:55 PM April 26, 2021

The collision happened in Undercliff Road in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A driver suffered a minor head injury in a crash with another motorist near Felixstowe seafront.

The incident happened in Undercliff Road, close to Felixstowe Pier, shortly after 10.15pm on Friday, Suffolk police said.

A white Volkswagen Golf collided with a black Citroen C3 before driving away.

The driver of the Citroen suffered a minor head injury following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage at the time of the crash for the Undercliff Road, Bent Hill, Hamilton Road and Orwell Road area is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 502 of April 23.