News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman in her 60s 'pushed' by man after dog altercation

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:39 PM February 22, 2021   
A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a ...

A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a police investigation. Stock picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A woman was allegedly pushed by a fellow dog walker following an altercation between their pets in a Suffolk town.

The altercation happened in Fen Meadow, Halesworth, on Wednesday, February 17, after her dog was reportedly attacked by another hound.

She managed to split the two animals apart, when the second dog's owner then approached her and accused her of hitting the dog.

A Suffolk police spokesman said it is alleged he pushed her over and was verbally abusive towards her.

She was left with a sore neck, but sustained no other injuries.

Police are now appealing for those who may know the man or witnessed the incident to come forward.

He is described as being in his 30s and wore dark clothing. His dog is believed to be a Tibetan terrier or a "cockerpoo style dog" which is caramel in colour.

Most Read

  1. 1 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  2. 2 Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average
  3. 3 Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey
  1. 4 Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall
  2. 5 Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring
  3. 6 BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road
  4. 7 'We need changes in virtually every department' - Town fans on Oxford draw, Lambert's future and Marcus Evans
  5. 8 House prices rise by 6% as Suffolk 'ticks all the boxes' despite recession
  6. 9 Cockapoo puppy rushed to vets after eating palm oil near Thorpeness beach
  7. 10 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/8402/21.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan have been linked with moves away from Ipswich Town

Football

Nolan and Jackson understood to be furious at Lambert's 'let down the...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood stretches for a shot

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon