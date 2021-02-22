Woman in her 60s 'pushed' by man after dog altercation

Published: 12:39 PM February 22, 2021

A woman was allegedly pushed by a fellow dog walker following an altercation between their pets in a Suffolk town.

The altercation happened in Fen Meadow, Halesworth, on Wednesday, February 17, after her dog was reportedly attacked by another hound.

She managed to split the two animals apart, when the second dog's owner then approached her and accused her of hitting the dog.

A Suffolk police spokesman said it is alleged he pushed her over and was verbally abusive towards her.

She was left with a sore neck, but sustained no other injuries.

Police are now appealing for those who may know the man or witnessed the incident to come forward.

He is described as being in his 30s and wore dark clothing. His dog is believed to be a Tibetan terrier or a "cockerpoo style dog" which is caramel in colour.

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/8402/21.