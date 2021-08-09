Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk

Published: 5:24 PM August 9, 2021

The latest crime figures released by Suffolk police show there was drop in police activity in some areas of the region in June compared to a year ago.

Even though last year the country remained under some lockdown restrictions in June 2020, there were more crimes reported to police then than in June 2021.

Here are the five worst places for recorded crime in the county:

Ipswich

Across Ipswich there has been 1,467 crimes reported in June which shows a slight decrease from the 2020 figures where 1,497 crimes were reported to officers.

Given its size, Ipswich is split up into three sections Ipswich Central, Ipswich East and Ipswich West

Among the crimes reported violence and sexual offences were the highest with 545 reports.

There was also 283 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported to police during June.

Bury St Edmunds

In Bury St Edmunds there were 515 crimes reported to Suffolk police during June 2021 which again shows a decrease on June 2020 when 535 crimes were reported.

193 of those crimes were violence and sexual offences where there was 191 reported in June 2020.

There has also been a slight rise in the number of anti-social behaviour crimes increasing from 88 in June 2020 to 93 in June 2021.

Haverhill

In June 2020 there were 368 crimes reported to police which follows the trend of the fall in reports as 303 reported in June 2020.

There has been a rise in the number of criminal damage and arson with 37 reported in June 2021 and 34 reported in June 2020.

There has been the same number of shoplifting incidents reported to police in June 2020 and June 2021 with seven.

Sudbury

Throughout June 2021 there were 302 crimes reported to police which shows a positive decline from June 2020 where there was 400 crimes reported.

Again, the most commonly reported crime for Sudbury was violence and sexual offences as 119 reported.

There were also 30 reports of criminal damage and arson within the area.

Stowmarket

Again Stowmarket has seen a fall in the number of crimes reported in comparison to June 2020.

There were 353 crimes reported in June 2020 where there has been 292 in June 2021.

That being said there has been a rise in the number of violence and sexual assaults reported with 139 reported in June 2021 and 128 in June 2020.