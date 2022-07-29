News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man with fire fascination caused £26k damage to vehicles

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM July 29, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Nicholas Smith was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

A 21-year-old man with a fascination with fire who caused £26,000 worth of damage after setting fire to to a van and a car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Nicholas Smith, of Creeting Road East, Stowupland, caused £23,000 damage to a Nissan van which was destroyed in the fire and two days later he set fire to a Renault Clio, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Damage valued at £1,000 was also caused to fascias and guttering at a property in Creeting Road East, Stowupland, close to where the Nissan van was parked.

Smith pleaded guilty to three charges of arson which were committed between February 26 and March 3 last year.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a six-month curfew between 6pm and 6am.

He was also given a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said Smith hadn’t been receiving the correct medication at the time of the offences.


The court heard that Smith had underlying mental health issues and a number of other issues and lived in supported accommodation.

James Nash for Smith, said his client had a fascination with fire and his medication had been changed shortly before the offences.

