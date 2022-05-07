Man charged with firearms and drug offences after Range Rover crash
- Credit: Archant
A man has been charged with a number of offences after a Range Rover failed to stop for police in Clacton.
The incident happened at about 11am on Tuesday, May 3 in Jaywick Lane.
After failing to stop when indicated to do so, the Range Rover was found a short time later when it was discovered with "significant" damage in a woodland at the junction of St John's Road and Legerton Drive.
A man was then arrested nearby.
Liam Phelan, 33, of Grove Avenue, in Walton, has been charged with dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, conspiracy to supply firearms and conspiracy to supply ammunition.
Phelan appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 5.
No pleas were entered, and he was remanded into custody to appear at court again on a date yet to be fixed.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch, quoting incident number 336.