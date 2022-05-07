News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with firearms and drug offences after Range Rover crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:13 PM May 7, 2022
A woman from Chelmsford who was reported to police as missing earlier today has now returned home (s

A man has been charged with firearms and drug offences after a Range Rover was found in a woodland - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with a number of offences after a Range Rover failed to stop for police in Clacton.

The incident happened at about 11am on Tuesday, May 3 in Jaywick Lane.

After failing to stop when indicated to do so, the Range Rover was found a short time later when it was discovered with "significant" damage in a woodland at the junction of St John's Road and Legerton Drive.

A man was then arrested nearby.

Liam Phelan, 33, of Grove Avenue, in Walton, has been charged with dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, conspiracy to supply firearms and conspiracy to supply ammunition.

Phelan appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 5.

No pleas were entered, and he was remanded into custody to appear at court again on a date yet to be fixed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat
  3. 3 Boat stolen from river in east Suffolk village
  1. 4 Ipswich Town school report: Grading the Blues players' seasons in 2021/22
  2. 5 Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel
  3. 6 Village prepares for special Queen's Jubilee event
  4. 7 Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart
  5. 8 Car stolen from home in village near Ipswich
  6. 9 'It's been a rollercoaster' - Suffolk butchers' celebrates 15 years
  7. 10 Where will be the warmest place in Suffolk today?

Police continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch, quoting incident number 336.

Colchester Magistrates' Court
Essex Live News
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

A car caught fire on the A12 in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Car bursts into flames in layby on A12

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Housing News

Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Christian Walton celebrates on the final whistle at Fleetwood Town.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon