East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'High-value' fishing equipment and tools stolen from west Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:49 AM April 26, 2022
Fishing equipment and tools were stolen from a garage in Haverhill

Fishing equipment and tools were stolen from a garage in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

High-value fishing equipment and tools have been stolen from a garage at a home in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at sometime between 7pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday in Fern Grove, Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

The equipment was taken from a small block of garages separate from the houses in the road.

A lock was broken on the garage and fishing equipment and tools were taken from inside.

Suffolk police described the fishing equipment that was taken as "high-value".

Anyone who witnessed or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24788/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

