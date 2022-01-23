Drink driver who crashed into bush among five arrested in Newmarket area

Drink driving, criminal damage and an assault led to five people being arrested on Saturday night. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

Drink driving, criminal damage and an assault led to five people being arrested on Saturday night.

Mildenhall Police reported multiple offences last night [January 22] and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Among those arrested was a man who had crashed into a bush in Valley Way in Newmarket.

It was discovered that the driver had no insurance or licence and he had been drinking.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police wrote: "The driver of this vehicle had been arrested for drink driving, aggravated TWOC, no insurance and no licence in Valley Way, Newmarket. Luckily no one was hurt."

Following this, Mildenhall officers made a further four arrests.

The offences included criminal damage, drunk and disorderly behaviour, assault and another drink driver.

Mildenhall Police tweeted: "On top of this, NRT5 and NRT3 have made a further 4 arrests over night.

"They will be spending some of there Sunday in one of our finest custody cells."

