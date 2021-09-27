Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
Published: 1:27 PM September 27, 2021
Police are investigating after five people were hurt in a brawl at Newmarket racecourse this weekend.
Suffolk police were called to reports of "violent disorder" at Newmarket racecourse on Saturday, September 25 at around 5.45pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is thought around 15 people were involved.
"Five people were hurt, but no one sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.
"Enquiries are continuing to locate the perpetrators."