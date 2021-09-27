News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:27 PM September 27, 2021   
Newmarket Racecourse brings millions of pounds to the West Suffolk economy every year

Five people were injured in "violent disorder" at Newmarket racecourse in west Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Phil Morley

Police are investigating after five people were hurt in a brawl at Newmarket racecourse this weekend.

Suffolk police were called to reports of "violent disorder" at Newmarket racecourse on Saturday, September 25 at around 5.45pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is thought around 15 people were involved. 

"Five people were hurt, but no one sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.

"Enquiries are continuing to locate the perpetrators."

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

