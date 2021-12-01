News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Haul of suspected stolen £5 coins seized by police

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:11 PM December 1, 2021
The £20 and £2 coins were taken after police stopped a car in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A woman has been arrested after a haul of suspected stolen £5 coins was seized by police in Newmarket.

Police stopped and searched a car in High Street at about midday on Monday.

Twenty £5 and three £2 coins were recovered in the raid, with officers believing they could have been taken in a burglary in Suffolk or a neighbouring county.

One of the two women in the car was arrested at the scene in connection with a separate burglary in the London area.

Five pound coins have been minted on a number of occasions since 1990, usually to commemorate an event such as a Royal wedding or birthday.

They are legal tender but are typically kept as souvenirs and not widely used in circulation.

Anyone who recognises the coins or who has any other relevant information is asked to contact Pc Rob March at Bury St Edmunds police station on 101.

