Ford Fiesta stolen from outside home near Sudbury town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:19 AM June 1, 2022
A blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a Sudbury home

A Ford Fiesta has been stolen from outside a home near Sudbury town centre. 

The blue Fiesta was stolen sometime between 5.30pm on Monday and 10.30am on Tuesday outside a home in Queens Road. 

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the theft or who has any information on the whereabouts of the car with the registration LM17 ORT to contact them. 

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/33464/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

