Ford Fiesta stolen after intruder enters home in west Suffolk

A Ford Fiesta has been stolen from outside a home in west Suffolk after an intruder stole the keys.

The burglary and theft happened sometime between 11pm on Saturday, April 16 and 8.45am on Sunday, April 17 in Overchurch Close in Haverhill.

A blue Ford Fiesta, registration EF55KKR, was stolen from outside a home after an unknown offender(s) stole the vehicle keys from the home via an unlocked front door.

Anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or has any information about where it is now is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime reference 37/22847/22.

